Amid the security forces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) claimed to thwart an attempted coup, reports arrived that three people – two police officers and one of the attackers – were killed in the shootout that started early morning of Sunday, reported

According to a report by Aljazeera, DR Congo Army spokesman Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge said they have thwarted an attempted coup and have arrested many people, including foreigners.

Here's what we know so far: 1) On Saturday, armed men attacked the Kinshasa residence of the federal legislator and a candidate for speaker of the National Assembly of DR Congo – Vital Kamerhe. His guards, said his spokesman, Michel Moto Muhima, on X, stopped them.

2) As per several footages, military trucks and heavily armed men could be seen parading deserted streets in the neighbourhood.

3) Congolese army spokesperson Brigadier General Sylvain Ekenge said they had thwarted an attempted coup and that defence and security forces completely controlled the situation.

4) In the meantime, two police officers and one of the attackers were killed in the shootout that started early morning on Sunday.

5) The United States embassy in DR Congo has issued a security alert and urged caution following 'reports of gunfire'.

6) The situation arose amid a crisis gripping President Felix Tshisekedi's ruling party. The party is facing the ire of the public over an election for the parliament's leadership. This was supposed to take place on Saturday, but it was postponed.

7) In December, Tshisekedi was re-elected as president despite calls for a revote from the opposition, as they cited a lack of transparency.

With agency inputs.

