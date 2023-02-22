Dragon Ball, UFO, or buoy? Unidentified large ball on Japan coast causes concern
- Japanese broadcaster NHK showed footage of two officials on Enshuhama Beach looking at the rusty, metal sphere that appeared about 1.5m (4.9ft) wide.
A large rusted iron ball that washed on the shores of Hamamatsu in Japan has left the whole country perplexed. At a time Unidentified Flying Objects are making the news, now an unidentified washed ashore object has caused concern.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Switch to the app
- Faster on the app
- Personalized news
- Prompt notifications
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×