Dragon Ball Z creator Akira Toriyama dies aged 68; Naruto, One Piece artists mourn loss of ‘a hero, a carefree man’
Akira Toriyama died due to acute hemorrhage on 1 March. Eiichiro Oda, the creator of One Piece manga, and Masashi Kishimoto, the creator of Naruto mourned the loss of Toriyama, who they considered as a huge inspiration since childhood
Akira Toriyama, the influential Japanese manga artist who created the Dragon Ball series, has died at the age of 68. He died on 1 March from an acute subdural haematoma. The news was confirmed by Bird Studio, the manga company that Toriyama founded in 1983.
