Dragon Man: Over 140,000 yrs old new human being species found, scientists claim

Scientists have discovered more than 140,000 years old species of new ancient human beings in China. According to the scientists, the new species of ancient people is more closely related to modern human beings than Neanderthals .

The researchers have linked the specimen to other Chinese fossil findings and are calling the species Homo longi or "Dragon Man," a reference to the region where it was discovered.

Until now, Harbin group was considered more closely linked to humans than the Neanderthals.

The Harbin cranium was first found in 1933 in the city of the same name but was reportedly hidden in a well for 85 years to protect it from the Japanese army.

How does Dragon Man look like?

The skull preserved almost perfectly for more than 140,000 years belonged to a large-brained male in his 50s with deep-set eyes and thick brow ridges. It has a wide face and low cheekbones that made him resemble modern people more closely than other extinct members of the human family tree.

As per the scientists, the Dragon Man lived in a forested floodplain environment as part of a small community. "This population would have been hunter-gatherers, living off the land," said Chris Stringer of the Natural History Museum, London.

Given the location where the skull was found as well as the large-sized man it implies, scientists believe that the new ancient human being species might have been well adapted for harsh environments and would have been able to disperse throughout Asia.

The findings were published in three papers in the journal The Innovation.

More than 100,000 years ago, several human species coexisted across Eurasia and Africa, including our own, Neanderthals and Denisovans, a recently discovered sister species to Neanderthals. With this discovery, Dragon Man will also be added to the list.

As per the scientists, Neanderthals and Denisovans were genetically closer to each other than to Sapiens, while the new study suggests H. longi or Dragon Man was more anatomically similar to human beings than Neanderthals.

How many species of humans are there?

According to Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History in the US, there are as many as 21 known species of human beings.

The oldest among these species is Sahelanthropus tchadensis, which existed about 7-6 million years ago somewhere around present day Chad in Africa. They walked upright, had small canine teeth and a spinal cord opening underneath the skull, as per the Smithsonian National Museum.

