'Drake' Bell, 'considered missing and endangered', is safe: Daytona Beach Police

Nickelodeon actor and singer Jared 'Drake' Bell, 'considered missing and endangered', is safe, announced Daytona Beach Police Department on 13 April.
Nickelodeon actor and singer Jared 'Drake' Bell, 'considered missing and endangered', is safe, announced Daytona Beach Police Department on 13 April.
"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the updated statement read.
"At this time, we can confirm law enforcement officials are in contact and Mr. Bell is safe," the updated statement read.
Last seen near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night just before 9 pm, the 32-year-old actor was believed to be driving a gray 2022 BMW.
Last seen near Mainland High School in Daytona Beach on Wednesday night just before 9 pm, the 32-year-old actor was believed to be driving a gray 2022 BMW.
Though the police did not provide further details, they have requested the people to contact Detective Jayson Wallace.
Though the police did not provide further details, they have requested the people to contact Detective Jayson Wallace.
Bell was was best known for his role as Drake Parker in the popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh. The show aired from 2004 to 2007.
Bell was was best known for his role as Drake Parker in the popular Nickelodeon show Drake & Josh. The show aired from 2004 to 2007.
Earlier in 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation for child endangerment for his relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Earlier in 2021, Bell was sentenced to two years of probation for child endangerment for his relationship with a 15-year-old girl.
Following the investigators found he and the girl had a relationship for years prior, he pleaded guilty to attempted endangerment of a child, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating harmful material to juveniles, reported BuzzFeed News.
Following the investigators found he and the girl had a relationship for years prior, he pleaded guilty to attempted endangerment of a child, a felony, and a misdemeanor charge of disseminating harmful material to juveniles, reported BuzzFeed News.
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.