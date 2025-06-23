Dramatic footage shows Israel's attack on Iran’s notorious Evin prison | Watch viral video

Israel struck Iran's most notorious jail, Evin prison, in northern Tehran, on Monday. The prison is known as a potent symbol of Iran's governing system.

Advertisement

The video of the attack, which Israel said was its most intense bombing yet, is going viral on social media. This attack comes a day after the United States joined the war.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar also posted a video on X showing an explosion at a building with a sign identifying it as an entrance to the prison.

"Viva la libertad!" Saar wrote.

Watch viral video of Evin prison attack:

Advertisement

Also Read | Hours after strikes on Bushehr; Iran downplays attack

The viral video was first released by Iran's IRIB state broadcaster, showing rescue workers combing flattened wreckage of Evin prison, carrying a wounded man on a stretcher.

The Mizan news outlet of Iran's judiciary said urgent action was being taken to protect the health and safety of inmates.

Evin has been the primary prison for housing political detainees and security prisoners, notably since Iran's 1979 revolution, and the site of executions that remain potent symbols for the opposition. It is where several high-profile foreign prisoners are also held.

Also Read | Airlines halt Gulf flights as US enters Israel-Iran war

Israel's attacks on Iran Israel's military said Israel had also struck Revolutionary Guard command centres responsible for internal security in the Tehran area.

“The IDF is currently striking, with unprecedented force, regime targets and governmental repression bodies in the heart of Tehran,” Defence Minister Israel Katz said in a statement.

Advertisement

There were conflicting reports on Iranian media about the full extent of strikes on Tehran, a city of 10 million people where much of the population has fled after 10 days of bombing.

Tasnim news agency reported a strike at an electricity feeder station in the Evin neighbourhood. Power company Tavanir reported electricity cuts in some areas of the capital.

Iran's student news network reported that Shahid Beheshti University, one of the main universities in Tehran, had also been hit. However, the university's public relations office denied it.