After facing some major battleground defeats, Russia is now largely targeting Ukraine using missiles. Russian forces are attacking the critical infrastructure of Ukraine like energy and water services which attracted criticism from various other regions of the world, with the US tagging it as a “war crime." The US also stressed that it will support Ukraine “for as long as it takes." Amid such chaos, dramatic footage is doing rounds on social media where a Ukrainian surface-to-air missile can be seen intercepting Russia's Kalibr cruise missile.
The video which was reported to be from the Ukrainian capital Kyiv shows two missiles flying over a residential area and exploding after being intercepted by the Ukrainian air defenses. Both missiles were intercepted in short succession, and the video captures one of the interceptions very clearly.
"Spectacular footage: Two Russian Kalibr cruise missiles shot down within seconds over Kyiv Oblast on Nov. 15. First is audible explosion and glow on horizon, second a clear view of interception by German Iris-T air defense system," a journalist tweeted with the video.
On Thursday, a fresh wave of missiles targeted several areas of Ukraine. The energy infrastructure of the country and a huge rocket booster factory were severely damaged in the fresh spell of air raids. The capital city of Kyiv, the southern port of Odesa, the central city of Dnipro, and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia were echoed by loud explosions.
"No matter what the terrorists want, no matter what they try to achieve, we must get through this winter and be even stronger in the spring than we are now, even more, ready for the liberation of our entire territory than we are now," news agency Reuters quoted President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
The President also shared a video, shot through a car-cam in which a man driving through the Dnipro river suddenly stopped after witnessing a huge blast ahead that sent flames and black smoke pouring into the sky.
