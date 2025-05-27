‘Draw your conclusions’: Jaishankar on China's role in India-Pakistan conflict, says ‘Islamabad-Beijing very close’

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Monday discussed China's involvement in the recent clash between India and Pakistan. He remarked that China and Pakistan are “very close” countries.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, 2025, targeting nine terror camps across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Jaishankar on China's role In an interview with the German newspaper Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung, Jaishankar said, “You know, many of the weapons systems that Pakistan has are of Chinese origin, and the two countries are very close. You can draw your conclusions from that.”

China had earlier expressed support for Pakistan. Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi described Pakistan as an “ironclad friend” and called for both countries to exercise restraint and engage in dialogue to de-escalate tensions.

Jaishankar recently took issue with the West’s habit of portraying regional tensions in South Asia—especially between India and Pakistan—as looming nuclear threats.

“Very, very far away. I'm frankly astonished by your question,” he said when asked how far away was the world from a nuclear conflict between India and Pakistan.

“At no point was a nuclear level reached. There is a narrative as if everything that happens in our part of the world leads directly to a nuclear problem. That disturbs me a lot because it encourages terrible activities like terrorism,” he said.

The external affairs minister was in Berlin on the third and final leg of his three-nation tour of the Netherlands, Denmark and Germany.

On India's response following the Pahalgam terror attack, Jaishankar said New Delhi sent a clear signal to the terrorists that there is a price to be paid for carrying out such attacks.

US should be thanked? Jaishankar says… To a question on whether the US should be thanked for helping firm up the understanding, Jaishankar said it was agreed between the military commanders of India and Pakistan through "direct contact".

He said India effectively hit and incapacitated Pakistan's main airbases and air defence systems forcing the neighbouring country to seek the ending of the hostilities.

“So who should I thank for the cessation of hostilities? I thank the Indian military because it was the Indian military action that made Pakistan say: We are ready to stop,” he said.

India launched Operation Sindoor on May 7, carrying out precision strikes against nine terror camps in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

In the days that followed—May 8, 9, and 10—Pakistan attempted retaliatory strikes targeting Indian military bases. These attempts were met with a firm and effective response from the Indian armed forces.

On May 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both India and Pakistan had come to an agreement to cease all military operations—across land, air, and sea—with immediate effect.

(With inputs from PTI)