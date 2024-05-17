A dream turned into a nightmare! Indian student Devarshi Deka came to Australia last year to study a Masters of Professional Accounting at the University of Tasmania (UTAS) in Hobart. He had given up a government job in India to live her “dream" filled with ambition and excitement. However, her hopes became an ordeal with lifelong consequences.

Last November, Dev went out in Hobart to celebrate with friends after landing a part-time job. However, the night in Salamanca ended with him being rushed to the hospital following an alleged assault. Instead of beginning his new job the next day, Dev was placed in a medically induced coma, according to abc.net.au.

After three and a half months, Dev regained consciousness. He observed that he was a changed man now. “My body has a mind of its own. It doesn't want to move according to my wish like I was before," Dev told the news publication.

He now lives with a severe brain injury that has impaired vision in his left eye, and is unable to use his legs. "Its very bleak and grim. I need to call up the nurses for help if I want to make a move on the bed itself," he said.

Dev is grateful for the lifesaving treatment he received at the Royal Hobart Hospital and for the ongoing care at the city's repatriation centre, where he is currently being looked after. His friend Rishabh Kaushik said, “Right now, Dev's being supported by his insurance company while he's making medical progress."

Dev cannot access the National Disability Insurance Scheme or Centrelink because he is an overseas student. But if he eventually leaves the repatriation center, Dev will require specialized equipment and assistance if he is to stay in Hobart, as he and his family hope, as per abc.net.au reports.

“This support is going to cost hundreds of thousands of dollars, which not us, not his parents, not the community can afford right now. And this is why our ask is for the government to help us so that we can make arrangements for Dev when he gets out of here," he said.

Dev's only option might be to return to India, potentially before his student visa expires in March next year, he mentioned, adding that the flight to India will be covered by the insurance if that happens.

Kaushik said Dev will be paraplegic for the rest of the life according to doctors.

