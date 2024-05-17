Dream turned into nightmare! Indian student Devarshi Deka left paralysed for life after assault in Australia
Indian student Devarshi Deka came to Australia last year to study a Masters of Professional Accounting at the University of Tasmania (UTAS) in Hobart. However, an assault left him paralyzed for life.
A dream turned into a nightmare! Indian student Devarshi Deka came to Australia last year to study a Masters of Professional Accounting at the University of Tasmania (UTAS) in Hobart. He had given up a government job in India to live her “dream" filled with ambition and excitement. However, her hopes became an ordeal with lifelong consequences.