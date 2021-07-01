It's a fine day to travel. So one gets in the car, drives to nearest airport and then flies the same car to the another city. It might sound futuristic, or even ridiculous, but this is exactly what Slovak inventor Stefan Klein did as he completed the first ever inter-city flight in a car-aircraft vehicle.

AirCar, the prototype-protected flying car by Klein Vision, took a 35-minute flight between international airport in Nitra to the international airport in capital city Bratislava on June 28. Two small planes accompanied the sports-car-like transforming vehicle on this journey.

View Full Image Two aircraft flank AirCar on its first ever test flight (Photo credit: Klein Vision)

At the end of the flight, the AirCar touched down at Bratislava international airport. This was AirCar's 142nd successful landing in Bratislava, Klein Vision said in a statement. Once on ground, the aircraft turned into a sports car within three minutes at the click of a button.

With this successful test run, AirCar has inched closer to a commercial production, Klein Vision said in its statement.

The AirCar Prototype 1 is equipped with a 160HP BMW engine with fixed-propeller and a ballistic parachute. Under the supervision of the Civil Aviation Authority, the AirCar has completed over 40 hours of test flights, including steep 45 degree turns and stability and maneuverability testing, Klein Vision claimed. AirCar Prototype 1 has flown at 8,200 feet and reached a maximum cruising speed of 190km/h (103kt).

AirCar Prototype 2, the pre-production model, will be equipped with a 300HP engine and receive the EASA CS-23 aircraft certification with an M1 road permit. With its variable pitch propeller, the Prototype 2 is expected to have a cruise speed of 300km/h (162kt) and range of 1,000 kilometres.

“This flight starts a new era of dual transportation vehicles. It opens a new category of transportation and returns the freedom originally attributed to cars back to the individual." said Klein, the founder of Klein Vision, after completing the test flight.

“AirCar is no longer just a proof of concept; flying at 8,200ft at a speed of 100kt, it has turned science fiction into a reality," said Kelin Vision co-founder Anton Zajac.

