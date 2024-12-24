Driving an EV? Big oil hopes you don’t cut down on plastic too

Plants in high-cost regions are shutting down. Exxon Mobil sold refineries in Italy last year and plans to close an ethylene cracker in Normandy, France. Because of Europe’s high energy costs and reliance on oil for feedstock, plants in the region can only produce petrochemicals at $750 a metric ton, says Irene Himona, European oil and gas analyst at Bernstein. This is three times more expensive than U.S. and Middle Eastern producers that have access to cheap shale gas and ultralow-cost oil, respectively, as feedstock.