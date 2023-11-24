comScore
US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq and Syria by drones, rockets: Report

US forces in Iraq and Syria were targeted in four separate attacks involving rockets and armed drones, but no casualties or damage to infrastructure were reported.

The Ain Al-Asad airbase west of Baghdad launched multiple one-way drones (Representative Image) (AFP)Premium
US forces were attacked four times in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, November 23 with rockets and armed drones, but there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, reports Reuters quoting US Military official.The official, , on condition of anonymity told Reuters that US and international forces were attacked at two sites in northeastern Syria with multiple rockets and a one-way attack drone

The Ain Al-Asad airbase west of Baghdad launched multiple one-way drones, and the Erbil airport base near Erbil airport in northern Iraq launched a drone.

In the early hours of Monday, a group calling itself the Islamic Resistance in Iraq claimed attacks on those locations. Analysts say the group is an umbrella group for several Iran-aligned Iraqi armed groups.

U.S. forces struck the Iran-aligned Kataeb Hezbollah (KH) armed group south of Baghdad the day before, killing eight members, according to KH.

As an escalation and a violation of sovereignty, the attack was condemned by the Iraqi government.

U.S. officials said they had struck Iran-aligned groups after an increase in their attacks that have targeted U.S. and international forces dozens of times since October 17, 10 days after the Israel-Hamas war began.

As of Thursday, there had been 36 attacks in Iraq and 37 in Syria, a U.S. military official said, as quoted by Reuters.

According to the Pentagon, 56 U.S. service members have suffered wounds ranging from minor to severe, but all have returned to duty, Reuters reported.

Iran says the groups are acting on their own accord, dismissing the U.S. claim that they are backed by Iran.

In Syria and Iraq, the United States has 900 troops and 2,500 more in neighbouring Iraq to advise and assist local forces trying to prevent a resurgence of Islamic State, which in 2014 seized large parts of both countries.

Updated: 24 Nov 2023, 06:45 AM IST
