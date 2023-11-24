US forces attacked 4 times in Iraq and Syria by drones, rockets: Report
US forces were attacked four times in Iraq and Syria on Thursday, November 23 with rockets and armed drones, but there were no casualties or damage to infrastructure, reports Reuters quoting US Military official.The official, , on condition of anonymity told Reuters that US and international forces were attacked at two sites in northeastern Syria with multiple rockets and a one-way attack drone