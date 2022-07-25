Drone saves a 14 year old boy from drowning on a Spanish beach1 min read . 06:09 PM IST
A drone dropped a life vest into the sea to save the boy until the lifeguard team arrived
A drone lifeguard saved the life of a 14-year-old boy in Spain's Valencia by dropping a vest towards him into the sea before lifeguards could come to his rescue.
The vest was able to keep the teenager afloat just as he started to sink below the waves. Footage captured by the drone shows the boy struggling in the water, before he grabs onto the vest.
"When we arrived what we saw was a kid that was in very bad shape, with almost no energy to keep floating, so I sent over the life vest," Miguel Angel Pedrero, the drone pilot, was quoted as saying by news agency Reuters.
"Because of the heavy waves it was a complicated maneuver, but we finally managed to give him the vest and he could float until the lifeguards reached him by jet ski."
He also stated that these extra seconds are "vital in some cases and also allow the rescue teams to approach the person more calmly and cautiously"
After being rescued, the 14-year-old, who has not been identified, was sent to a local hospital after ambulance personnel provided him with oxygen. He was sent home 24 hours later.
Valencia-based General Drones started supporting Spanish lifeguard staff in 2017 in the town of Sagunto just north of Valencia.
Now, it has more than 30 pilots and their drones working with the lifeguards at 22 beaches across Spain, providing rapid reaction support in the critical moments of a potential drowning before lifeguards can physically reach the scene.
A total of 140 people have died from accidental drowning in Spain in the first six months of 2022, 55% more than in the same period of 2021, according to the Royal Spanish Lifesaving and Rescue Federation.
