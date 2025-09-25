Drone sighting shuts down Denmark's Aalborg airport two days after Copenhagen incursion; are Russian involved?

Denmark's Aalborg airport, used for commercial and military flights, was closed on Thursday for a few hours due to drones sighting in its airspace. The comes only two days after Copenhagen airport was shut due to a similar incident, raising security concerns.

According to the Danish national police, The drones followed a similar pattern to those that had grounded flights at Copenhagen airport for four hours on Tuesday.

Northern Jutland police told reporters that "more than one drone" had been sighted near Aalborg airport and they were flying with lights on.

They were first sighted at about 9:44 p.m. (1944 GMT) on Wednesday, according to police, and remained in the airspace at the time of the press briefing at 12:05 a.m. on Thursday.

Northern Jutland police said they could not specify the type of drones or whether they were the same as the ones flying over Copenhagen airport on Monday. "It is too early to say what the goal of the drones is and who is the actor behind," a police official said, adding that they would take down the drones if possible.

Meanwhile, the Southern Jutland police later said in a post on X that drones had also been observed near the airports in the Danish towns of Esberg, Sonderborg and Skrydstrup.

Later, Danish police informed the unidentified drones that were observed in North Jutland were no longer located over the airspace at Aalborg Airport.

The Danish armed forces is currently assisting local and national police with the investigation.

Copenhagen airport drone sighting According on Denmark administration, the incident at Copenhagen airport was the most serious attack yet on its critical infrastructure and linked it to a series of suspected Russian drone incursions and other disruptions across Europe.

Meanwhile, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen commented, the drones that halted flights at Copenhagen airport were part of a "pattern of persistent contestation at our borders."

Authorities in Norway also shut the airspace at Oslo airport for three hours on Monday evening after a drone was seen.

Norwegian and Danish authorities are in close contact over the Copenhagen and Oslo incidents on Monday but their investigation has not yet established a connection, Norway's foreign minister said on Wednesday.