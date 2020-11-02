Drone startups aim to carve out role in delivery of potential covid-19 vaccine

To be sure, using drones to transport Covid-19 vaccines likely would represent a sliver of the overall effort. They would primarily be for hard-to-access regions and fly along fixed routes to move doses in bulk. Tight security measures under consideration by governments and companies meant to guard against theft and highly specific storage temperature requirements would have to be factored in. In some cases, distributing Covid-19 vaccines would be an extension of existing aerial medical deliveries these companies already are performing.