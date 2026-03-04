Drone strike near US Consulate in Dubai | Watch video

A drone attack caused a fire near the US Consulate in Dubai on Tuesday (March 3), according to a government statement, amid escalating regional tensions following US-Israeli strikes on Iran.

The incident came a day after the US Embassy in Riyadh was hit by an Iranian strike, further intensifying security concerns across the Gulf.

The Dubai Media Office said emergency teams responded immediately after the drone-related incident.

“Dubai authorities have confirmed that a fire resulting from a drone-related incident near the US Consulate has been successfully contained. Emergency teams responded immediately. No injuries have been reported,” the statement said.

Officials confirmed that the situation was brought under control quickly, and no casualties were reported.

Rubio: Drone hit parking lot near Consulate US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the drone struck a parking lot adjacent to the US Consulate in Dubai, underscoring the proximity of the attack to diplomatic facilities.

Further details about the source of the drone or responsibility for the strike were not immediately disclosed.

Rising regional tensions The reported incidents come amid heightened tensions following U.S.-Israeli strikes on Iran and Tehran’s retaliatory missile and drone attacks across the region.

Authorities across Gulf countries continue to closely monitor the evolving security situation as the conflict widens.