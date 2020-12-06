Drones are poised to reshape home design

The idea isn’t far-fetched. In South Florida, the Paramount Miami Worldcenter condo building was designed to include a “skyport," a platform on the roof that could someday accommodate vertical takeoff and landing, or VTOL, vehicles as a shuttle for residents. While the possibility of air taxis is years away, “I could see package delivery as happening sooner," says developer Dan Kodsi, chief executive of Royal Palm Cos. “We have capability because elevators run all the way to the roof." He adds that the skyport concept has been a selling point at Paramount Miami, where apartments are for sale from about $750,000 to $11 million for a penthouse. “Some people bought [units] knowing that it could potentially raise the value of their property," he says.