Drones attack convoy carrying arms in east Syria coming from Iraq4 min read . Updated: 30 Jan 2023, 03:20 AM IST
The strike comes amid heightening tension between Iran and its rivals in the region
Drones attacked a convoy of trucks in eastern Syria Sunday night shortly after it crossed into the country from Iraq, Syrian opposition activists and a pro-government radio station said. There was no immediate word on casualties.
