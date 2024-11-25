Drones hover over three US air force bases in UK – What’s behind the incursion?

  • Mystery drones spotted near top US military bases in the UK. With global tensions rising and missile strikes between Ukraine and Russia escalating, who’s behind these aerial intrusions? The US Air Force is on high alert, but officials refuse to reveal the full extent of their security measures.

Livemint
Published25 Nov 2024, 07:27 PM IST
The US Air Force reported detecting several small drones last week near three important military bases in eastern England: RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. (Image: @RAFMildenhall/X)
The US Air Force reported detecting several small drones last week near three important military bases in eastern England: RAF Lakenheath, RAF Mildenhall, and RAF Feltwell. The drones were observed from Wednesday (November 20) and Friday (November 22). While the Air Force did not disclose the identity of those responsible for the incursions, officials assured that the drones did not impact residents or critical infrastructure.

As global hostilities heat up, the US Air Force is stepping up security, but who’s sending these mysterious drones?

Bases under observation

Royal Air Force Lakenheath, located in Suffolk, is home to the 48th Fighter Wing, a key component of the US Air Force's combat operations in Europe. RAF Mildenhall hosts the 100th Air Refueling Wing, and RAF Feltwell provides housing, schools, and other services. The proximity of these bases has heightened the Air Force's vigilance in monitoring airspace and ensuring security. The US Air Force, while not revealing specific countermeasures, emphasized its right to protect these installations.

Security measures and ongoing monitoring

In a statement, the US Air Forces Europe emphasized that base personnel are working with host-nation authorities and mission partners to ensure the safety of personnel and facilities. The Air Force declined to disclose detailed force protection measures, but reassured that robust security procedures are in place.

Timing amid escalating global tensions

The drone sightings occurred during a period of heightened military activity. In a significant escalation of hostilities, Ukraine recently launched intermediate-range missile strikes inside Russian territory, following approval from US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer for the use of these advanced weapons.

In retaliation, Russia launched an intermediate-range ballistic missile at Ukraine, with President Vladimir Putin stating that Russia had the right to strike nations that allow their weapons to be used against Russia.

UK Government's response

The UK's Ministry of Defense responded to the drone incidents by reaffirming its commitment to security at military installations. It stated that “robust measures” are maintained at military sites, including counter-drone security capabilities. However, it declined to provide further details on specific security procedures.

First Published:25 Nov 2024, 07:27 PM IST
Drones hover over three US air force bases in UK – What's behind the incursion?

      Popular in News

