Drones light up Seoul sky with messages of hope amid Covid-19: View pics

In South Korea's capital Seoul, the government has taken upon itself to rejuvenate the public's sentiments amidst the pandemic in a unique way. The government lit up more than 300 drones in the sky over Seoul on Friday. The government said it was meant to give "comfort and hope" to residents enduring the coronavirus pandemic.

The devices lined up in synchronised light displays, forming multi-coloured images of people wearing masks, and spelling out slogans promoting the government's "Korean New Deal" programme to rebuild the economy.

View Full Image Over 300 drones fly in the shape of a map of Korean peninsula over the Olympic Park showing messages of encouragement to the people winning the coronavirus battle, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (AP)

"I hope this drone show serves as an opportunity to convey joy and hope for a moment to our people experiencing pandemic fatigue," Kim Sang-do, deputy minister for aviation policy, said in a statement.

The show was designed to thank residents for their efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, the statement said.

View Full Image Over 300 drones fly over the Olympic Park to show messages of encouragement to the people winning the coronavirus battle, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The Korean letters read: "Thanks to the people." (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (AP)

Earlier a similar show was held in the month of July over the city's Han River without notice, as organisers wanted to prevent crowds from gathering.

However, this time, the event was announced in advance and held above the park built to host the 1988 Summer Olympics.

Despite the pandemic, South Korea has managed to limit the outbreak by using an aggressive campaign against the virus. This helped the government to avoid major lockdowns, which in turn save the country's economy by sliding down.

View Full Image Over 300 drones fly in the shape of people wearing face masks over the Olympic Park showing messages of encouragement to the people winning the coronavirus battle, in Seoul, South Korea, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man) (AP)

However, the country has continued to battle small and persistent clusters of infections, with 191 new coronavirus cases reported on Friday as daily infections rise. In order to resist the curb of the infection, South Korea will begin fining people who fail to wear masks in public.

With Inputs from Reuters

