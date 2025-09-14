Drones Strike Russia’s Major Export-Oriented Oil Refinery

(Bloomberg) -- The Kirishi oil refinery, known as Kinef, in the Leningrad region was attacked by Ukrainian drones overnight as Kyiv keeps up the pressure on Russian energy and industrial facilities.

A fire caused by falling drone debris has been extinguished and there were no casualties, Alexander Drozdenko, the local governor, said on Telegram.

Kinef, which is owned by Surgutneftegas, is one of Russia’s largest oil refineries, with an annual processing capacity of over 20 million tons. It’s located in the Kirishi district of Leningrad region, about 100 kilometers southeast of St. Petersburg and more than 800 kilometers north of the Ukrainian border.

The general staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces confirmed the attack on Telegram and said the impact of the strike was being assessed.

Ukraine is working “systematically” to weaken Russia’s military and economic capabilities with a particular focus on fuel, weapons, and ammunition production, the general staff said.

Separately, late Saturday the governor of Russia’s Perm region said on Telegram that a drone attacked an unspecified industrial enterprise in the city of Gubakha. There were no casualties and the site continues to operate normally, Governor Dmitry Makhonin said.

Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Honcharenko said Sunday on Telegram, though, that drones struck and damaged a new facility opened in 2023 at the Metafrax Chemicals plant in Gubakha, one of Russia’s largest methanol producers. The claim can’t be independently verified.

Gubakha is located in Perm region in the Urals mountains, about 2,000 km from Kyiv and some 1,700 km east of Moscow, as Ukraine continues to extend the range of its drone strikes on energy assets and other targets deeper into Russia.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova.

