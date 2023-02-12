Adidas is facing a significant financial loss after the end of its partnership with Kanye West, now known as Ye, due to his antisemitic comments. The company is expected to lose $1.3 billion in revenue this year as it can no longer sell Yeezy clothing and shoes designed by the rapper. The decision to end the partnership was made in October 2021 after Adidas deemed West's remarks to be "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous." The company released a statement stating that it does not tolerate hate speech and that West's remarks violated its values of diversity, inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.

Adidas' financial guidance for 2023 acknowledges the "significant adverse impact" of not selling the existing Yeezy stock. If the remaining Ye clothing is not "repurposed," it could cost the company $534 million in operating profit this year. Despite efforts to sell the clothing stripped of the Yeezy name and branding, an analyst previously informed CNN that the brand was "distressed" and that there were "no good options" for Adidas. The company may have to destroy or donate the unsold stock.

Adidas expects "one-off costs" of $213 million due to a "strategic review" the company is currently undergoing. CEO Bjørn Gulden acknowledged that the company is not performing as it should.

Last fall, Adidas put the “partnership under review" after Ye wore a “White Lives Matter" T-shirt in public. The Anti-Defamation League categorizes the phrase as a “hate slogan" used by White supremacist groups, including the Ku Klux Klan. He also said “I can say antisemitic s*** and Adidas cannot drop me," during a tirade against Jews on a podcast.