Adidas is facing a significant financial loss after the end of its partnership with Kanye West, now known as Ye, due to his antisemitic comments. The company is expected to lose $1.3 billion in revenue this year as it can no longer sell Yeezy clothing and shoes designed by the rapper. The decision to end the partnership was made in October 2021 after Adidas deemed West's remarks to be "unacceptable, hateful, and dangerous." The company released a statement stating that it does not tolerate hate speech and that West's remarks violated its values of diversity, inclusion, mutual respect, and fairness.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}