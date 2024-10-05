Drought-stricken countries kill elephants to feed the hungry

Around 68 million people in the region are in need of humanitarian aid because of the impact of the El Niño-induced drought, according to the Southern African Development Community, a 16-member regional economic bloc. The El Niño weather phenomenon, which emerged in June last year, has worsened a severe rainfall deficit across southern Africa. The region experienced its driest February in 100 years, receiving 20% of the usual rainfall at a critical time for crop production, according to the United Nations World Food Program. Nearly half the population of Namibia is in urgent need of food assistance, the WFP says.