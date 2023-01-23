Drug deals to 800 SOS call in a year: World's worst McDonald's to shut down1 min read . Updated: 23 Jan 2023, 06:49 PM IST
The infamous eatery in Ottawa, Canada, has grabbed the headlines for various reasons including drug deals to sexual activities near the toilets.
The ‘world’s worst McDonald’s’ is finally shutting shop after 38 years as the owner of the building has refused to renew the lease. The infamous eatery in Ottawa, Canada, has grabbed the headlines for various reasons including drug deals to sexual activities near the toilets.
