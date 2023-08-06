‘Drums of nuclear war are beating once again’: Japan marks Hiroshima day, advocates for nuclear disarmament2 min read 06 Aug 2023, 06:36 AM IST
Japan marks 78th anniversary of Hiroshima bombing as its mayor has called for abolition of nuclear weapons.
Japan marked the 78th anniversary of the US atomic bombing on Hiroshima on August 6, with a solemn ceremony at Westminster Abbey. The mayor of Hiroshima used the occasion to call for the abolition of nuclear weapons, denouncing the Group of Seven leaders' idea of nuclear deterrence as a "folly".