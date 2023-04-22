Drunk passenger onboard Delta flight kisses flight attendant, booked1 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 11:05 PM IST
- The 61-year-old passenger allegedly stopped in the galley to compliment the flight attendant ahead of requesting a kiss, but when refused, he allegedly grabbed attendant's neck, then dragged towards him, and kissed his neck.
Amid the row over unruly passengers during flights gaining momentum, a recent incident Minnesota took place when a 61-year-old passenger -- onboard a Delta flight to Alaska --allegedly forced himself on one of the male cabin crew members.
