Amid the row over unruly passengers during flights gaining momentum, a recent incident Minnesota took place when a 61-year-old passenger -- onboard a Delta flight to Alaska --allegedly forced himself on one of the male cabin crew members.

The passenger was overdrunk and has been identified as David Alan Burk. According to The New York Post, he created a 'level 2 security threat' aboard the 10 April flight from Minnesota.

Burk, being a first-class passenger, was allowed to consume alcohol after the plane took off by the the attendant who denied him to serve due to the regulations on the flight. Later, the attendant allegedly became the victim of an assault.

The 61-year-old passenger allegedly stopped in the galley to compliment the flight attendant ahead of requesting a kiss.

When the attended refused, Burk allegedly grabbed his neck, then dragged the attendant towards him, and kissed his neck.

Following the incident, the attendant took refuge in the back of the cabin of Delta Airlines plane. As per details, Burk even damaged a dish on a tray which contained the food for the captain.

Soon the flight landed, the pilot contacted airport dispatch to report the incident. On being questioned, Burk denied all the claims of the flight attendant.

Now, Burk will have to appear in court on 27 April on charges of assault and criminal mischief.