Not again! Drunk man pees on woman's blanket aboard Paris-Delhi Air India flight

Only ten days after the drunk man urinating on an elderly woman in the business class of a Delhi bound Air India flight from New York took place, another similar shocking incident has been reported. In the second incident, another drunk man is reported to have urinated on the blanket of a female co-passenger.
Reports have suggested that the man had given a written apology following which no penal action was taken against him. The incident occurred on 6 December 2022 on the Delhi bound Air-India flight from Paris.
The incident comes at a time when a Mumbai resident is reported to have urinated on a septuagenarian in the business class section of a Delhi bound Air India flight from New York on 26 November 2022.
Int he second incident, the on Air India flight 142 and the pilot of the aircraft reported the matter to the Air Traffic Control (ATC) at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport about it, following which the male passenger was apprehended.
It is not known yet, that which class the passengers were travelling in.
The flight landed around 9:40am at Delhi and the airport security was informed that the male passenger was "under the influence of alcohol and he was not following the instructions of the cabin crew and he later peed on a blanket of an onboard lady passenger", airport officials told news agency PTI.
The male passenger was apprehended by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) as soon as he deboarded the plane but was later allowed to leave after the two passengers had a "mutual compromise" and the accused tendered a "written apology", they said.
The lady passenger, who had initially made a written complaint, refused to file a police case and hence the passenger was allowed to go by the airport security after he cleared immigration and customs formalities, they said.
The incident came just over a week after the 26 November episode. Air India on Wednesday reported that they had banned the Mumbai man from flying with the airlines for a period of 30 days.
The Delhi Police has also registered an FIR in the November incident, based on a complaint by the victim to Air India, and has formed several teams to nab the accused.
