Drunk UK man racially abuses Indian-origin woman on train: ’We conquered India, didn’t want it…’

A shocking video from the UK is going viral on social media, where a drunk man is seen racially abusing an Indian-origin woman while travelling on a train from London to Manchester.

Also Read | UK launches crackdown on illegal working; targets Indian restaurants and more

The incident occured when a woman, Gabrielle Forsyth, who identifies herself as daughter of an Indian immigrant, was racially abused by a drunk man when she was speaking to another fellow passenger about working for a charity which helps immigrants. On hearing this, drunk man, who is seen holding an can of beer starts his rants and said, “You are in cahoots with with current immigrant. That's what I believe.”

Advertisement

“You are in England. You wouldn't be in England without claiming. If you weren't claiming, you'd be back in wherever you came from,” he is heard saying to not just Forsyth but other fellow passengers.

“English people conquered the world and gave it back to you. We conquered India, we didn't want it, we gave it back to you. Did we not? Tell me.”

He further said, “India belong to England and we gave it back. We didn't want it. A lot of countries like that."

Advertisement

Forsyth had posted a video about the incident, but later deleted. However, the video has been posted by a channel on Instagram, where it said, “After posting the video on X, Gabby said that "Posting this resulted in receiving some of the worst racism I've ever experienced. Literally slurs I didn't even know existed." Some of the comments on the original X post are from other "men" calling this guy a "legend" a "patriot", and even a "hero".”

Report by Metro also stated that the woman incident to the British Transport Police.

Advertisement

Watch viral video here

Advertisement

Reactions on the viral video “Is that woman actually with him?”

Some other user said, “Find this man's employer and get him fired. Please I beg.”

“They looted trillions from India. If you have given it back then what's all the jewellery on the British monarch? Give all jewels back.”

One user joked saying, Imagine being gassed about conquering a place that wasn't yours."

“He didn't conquer anything apart from that can of beer mate.”

Meanwhile, Gabrielle also took to X, saying that “Also I just want to say you could never make me ashamed of being brown. I will never be ashamed of my heritage, and I will never be afraid of Nazis or bigots. Call me whatever, threaten me with whatever. I'm not going anywhere and you can die mad about it.”

Advertisement

“Being Indian, being the daughter of an immigrant, being in touch with my history and heritage is a blessing and a gift and I am grateful every day to have the ability to stand up for myself and for people of colour. I back myself and us all to the hilt,” she added.