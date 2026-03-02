Dubai- Abu Dhabi News LIVE update: Smoke seen near US Embassy in Kuwait, explosions rattle Doha, Bahrain

Dubai- Abu Dhabi News LIVE update: Smoke was seen rising near the United States Embassy in Kuwait City on Monday ( 2 March) as Iran's retaliatory missile and drone campaign spread across the Arabian Gulf, rattling Bahrain and Qatar with fresh explosions, killing at least three people in the United Arab Emirates and bringing air travel across one of the world's most critical aviation corridors to a near-total standstill — marking the most dangerous expansion of the conflict since American and Israeli strikes killed Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and dozens of senior Iranian officials seventy-two hours ago.

🔴Update at 11.50 - US Embassy in Kuwait Issues Alert The United States Embassy in Kuwait issued an urgent security alert on Monday, warning citizens not to approach the embassy compound and to take immediate cover, citing a continuing threat of missile and unmanned aerial vehicle attacks over Kuwait.

🔴 Smoke Seen Near US Embassy in Kuwait, Witnesses Report Witnesses have reported smoke rising in the vicinity of the United States Embassy in Kuwait City, according to Reuters witness report. The reports — which could not be independently verified at the time of publication — emerged as Kuwait's civil aviation authority confirmed a separate drone strike on its international airport, causing minor injuries and limited structural damage to the passenger terminal.

Explosions Heard in Doha and Bahrain as Iran Widens Gulf Strikes The Gulf's busiest skies fell silent on Monday as Iran extended its retaliatory missile and drone campaign deep into the Arabian Peninsula, with explosions heard in Qatar's capital Doha and sirens wailing across Bahrain. Journalists on the ground in both cities reported distant blasts, while Bahrain's Ministry of Interior urged residents to “remain calm and head to the nearest safe place.”

The widening conflict — now entering its third day — has transformed the region's most stable economic corridors into active theatres of war. What began as a targeted American and Israeli campaign against Iran's leadership has detonated into a multi-front crisis stretching from Tehran to the Gulf coast, with the United Arab Emirates bearing the sharpest civilian toll outside Iran itself.

Three Dead, 58 Injured in UAE as Iranian Drones Strike Dubai Landmarks Three people have been killed in the UAE — a Pakistani national, a Nepalese national and a Bangladeshi national — while 58 others sustained injuries of varying nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Ethiopian, Filipino, Indian, Sri Lankan and Afghan residents, according to Khaleej Times.

Iran fired 137 missiles and 209 drones at targets across the Emirates. UAE air defence forces intercepted much of the barrage — destroying 20 ballistic missiles, downing eight into the sea and neutralising two cruise missiles, while also intercepting 311 drones — yet 21 drones still managed to strike civilian targets.

The UAE Ministry of Defence has since confirmed the interception of a "third wave" of Iranian missiles, though debris from downed drones fell into the courtyards of two homes, injuring two further residents. Dubai's iconic skyline was not spared: fires and smoke were reported at The Palm seafront development and the Burj Al Arab hotel. Four people were injured near The Palm Jumeirah, with ambulances rushing to the scene as witnesses described thick black smoke rising from a hotel on the artificial island. The Dubai Media Office later confirmed “an incident in a building in the Palm Jumeirah area that resulted in a fire.”

"Dubai Civil Defence has confirmed that the resulting fire is now under control. Four individuals sustained injuries and have been transferred to medical facilities," the office said.

A satellite image shared by Reuters showed thick black smoke rising over an industrial area in Dubai.

Dubai International Airport Damaged; UAE Airspace Partially Closed Dubai International Airport — one of the world's most trafficked aviation hubs — sustained partial damage after a suspected aerial strike hit one of its main terminal buildings. Airport authorities confirmed that "one concourse at Dubai International sustained minor damage in an incident, which was quickly contained," with four employees injured.

Operations at both Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC) remain suspended until further notice. Kuwait's civil aviation authority also confirmed that a drone struck its airport, causing minor injuries and "limited" damage to the passenger building.

The General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) has implemented a temporary partial closure of UAE airspace as a precautionary measure, leaving flight-tracking screens across the region virtually empty. Passengers have been urged to avoid travelling to airports and contact airlines directly.

Meanwhile, the Abu Dhabi airport reported one person killed and seven wounded in what authorities described as an "incident."

UAE Closes Embassy in Tehran, Condemns Iranian Strikes as Violation of International Law The United Arab Emirates announced the closure of its embassy in Tehran and the withdrawal of its ambassador and diplomatic staff, summoning Iran's envoy to Abu Dhabi to receive a formal protest over what it called "Iran's terrorist attacks."

The UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a stark statement: “These hostile attacks against civilian sites, including residential areas, airports, ports, and service facilities, endangered innocent civilians in a serious and irresponsible escalation and constitute a flagrant violation of national sovereignty, as well as a clear breach of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.”

Trading on the UAE's two main exchanges — Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) — has been suspended until Tuesday, 3 March, as markets absorb the economic shock. The Burj Khalifa was reportedly evacuated on Saturday as a precautionary measure.

Israel Strikes Tehran, Hezbollah Opens Second Front As the Gulf buckled under Iranian fire, Israel declared it was striking at the "heart of Tehran," with Iranian state media reporting that Israeli attacks killed at least 20 people in Tehran's Niloofar Square and caused damage to Gandhi Hospital and a nearby police building.

Iran's retaliatory strikes on Israel have hit Tel Aviv and Jerusalem, killing at least nine people in the central city of Beit Shemesh. Israel's military confirmed a fresh barrage of Iranian missiles fired toward Israel on Monday. "Defence systems are operating to intercept the threat," the Israel Defence Forces said, adding that preliminary alerts had been sent to mobile phones across affected areas.

Hezbollah simultaneously opened a second front, firing rockets at northern Israel in what it described as an act of revenge for the killing of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Israel launched retaliatory attacks on Lebanon in response.

Indians Stranded in Dubai, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia Thousands of Indian nationals remain stranded across the Gulf region. Among them are actors Subhashree Ganguly and Sonal Chauhan, both caught in Dubai. Ganguly's husband, TMC legislator Raj Chakraborty, confirmed that she and their minor son were sheltering in a hotel. "We are deeply concerned, although civilians are known to be safe in Dubai. Let's see when the flight operations resume," he said.

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Indian government was making continuous efforts to secure the return of stranded nationals, describing the situation as "volatile." "Even flying a plane there is dangerous," Joshi cautioned.