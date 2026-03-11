Live Updates

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: 2 Iranian drones strike near Dubai Airport, four people injured

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: Iran's joint military command declared it would begin targeting regional banks and financial centers, a warning placing Dubai at particular risk

Swati Gandhi
Updated11 Mar 2026, 03:19:29 PM IST
Passengers walk through a jet bridge at Dubai International Airport, amid the US-Israeli conflict with Iran, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.(REUTERS)

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: As the Middle East conflict intensifies daily, Iran launched strikes on commercial vessels Wednesday across the Persian Gulf and hit Dubai International Airport, escalating a strategy of strangling the energy-rich sector as global fuel anxieties rose, while American and Israeli bombardment hammered the Islamic Republic.

11 Mar 2026, 03:18 PM IST
11 Mar 2026, 03:18:50 PM IST

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News LIVE: Dubai Airport halts operations amid drone strikes

On Wednesday, Dubai Airport announced that it had briefly halted operations amid drone strikes, which targeted the facility and resulted in four injuries.

11 Mar 2026, 03:18:50 PM IST

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News LIVE: British Airways cancels Abu Dhabi service ‘until later this year’

Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, British Airways on Wednesday said that it has cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv “until later this month”, while flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled “until later this year.”

11 Mar 2026, 03:18:50 PM IST

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: Abu Dhabi National Oil asks oil partners to pick barrels from port behind Hormuz

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has asked its onshore oil partners to collect their Murban crude from the port of Jebel Dhanna, which is located inside the Persian Gulf behind the Strait of Hormuz, reported Bloomberg.

At least two of the six equity holders of the state-run company’s onshore output have been told the supply they are due this month should be picked up from the port.

Abu Dhabi Airport
