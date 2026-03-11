Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: 2 Iranian drones strike near Dubai Airport, four people injured

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: As the Middle East conflict intensifies daily, Iran launched strikes on commercial vessels Wednesday across the Persian Gulf and hit Dubai International Airport, escalating a strategy of strangling the energy-rich sector as global fuel anxieties rose, while American and Israeli bombardment hammered the Islamic Republic.
On Wednesday, Dubai Airport announced that it had briefly halted operations amid drone strikes, which targeted the facility and resulted in four injuries.
Amid the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, British Airways on Wednesday said that it has cancelled all flights to and from Amman, Doha, Dubai, and Tel Aviv “until later this month”, while flights to and from Abu Dhabi have been cancelled “until later this year.”
Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has asked its onshore oil partners to collect their Murban crude from the port of Jebel Dhanna, which is located inside the Persian Gulf behind the Strait of Hormuz, reported Bloomberg.
At least two of the six equity holders of the state-run company’s onshore output have been told the supply they are due this month should be picked up from the port.