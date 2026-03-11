Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: 2 Iranian drones strike near Dubai Airport, four people injured

Dubai, Abu Dhabi News Live: Abu Dhabi National Oil asks oil partners to pick barrels from port behind Hormuz

Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. has asked its onshore oil partners to collect their Murban crude from the port of Jebel Dhanna, which is located inside the Persian Gulf behind the Strait of Hormuz, reported Bloomberg.

At least two of the six equity holders of the state-run company’s onshore output have been told the supply they are due this month should be picked up from the port.