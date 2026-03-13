Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE Updates: Missile alert in Dubai today amid Iranian attacks; Saudi Arabia downs 10 drones

Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE Updates: Missile alerts were sent to mobile phones in Dubai on Friday morning as authorities said that air defences were intercepting incoming Iranian attacks, according to a report by Associated Press.

Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said its air defences shot down 10 additional drones targeting the kingdom’s Eastern and Central Provinces, bringing the total to nearly 50 drones entering Saudi airspace within a few hours.

This wave represents an unusually high number of aerial threats, as sites including the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, oil infrastructure, and a military base hosting U.S. troops have been targeted amid the escalating conflict involving Iran.

In Dubai, thick black smoke was seen over the skyline early Friday following what authorities described as a fire in an industrial area. An Associated Press journalist observed the blaze in the Al Quoz neighbourhood, where bystanders gathered. Police prevented the journalist from approaching the site, located in a cul-de-sac.

The Dubai Media Office clarified that the fire was caused by debris from a successful missile interception, resulting in a minor incident on a building’s façade in central Dubai. No injuries were reported, although the smoke was visible across the skyline, reaching as far as the iconic Burj al-Arab hotel.

