Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE Updates: Missile alert in Dubai today amid Iranian attacks; Saudi Arabia downs 10 drones

Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE Updates: Missile alerts were sent to mobile phones in Dubai on Friday morning as authorities said that air defences were intercepting incoming Iranian attacks, according to a report by Associated Press.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia said its air defences shot down 10 additional drones targeting the kingdom’s Eastern and Central Provinces, bringing the total to nearly 50 drones entering Saudi airspace within a few hours.
This wave represents an unusually high number of aerial threats, as sites including the U.S. Embassy in Riyadh, oil infrastructure, and a military base hosting U.S. troops have been targeted amid the escalating conflict involving Iran.
In Dubai, thick black smoke was seen over the skyline early Friday following what authorities described as a fire in an industrial area. An Associated Press journalist observed the blaze in the Al Quoz neighbourhood, where bystanders gathered. Police prevented the journalist from approaching the site, located in a cul-de-sac.
The Dubai Media Office clarified that the fire was caused by debris from a successful missile interception, resulting in a minor incident on a building’s façade in central Dubai. No injuries were reported, although the smoke was visible across the skyline, reaching as far as the iconic Burj al-Arab hotel.
Get all the Dubai Abu Dhabi news LIVE Updates here on Mint!
Iran has been attacking oil and other infrastructur e around the Gulf region, and on Friday Saudi Arabia that it had downed nearly 50 drones sent in multiple waves throughout the early morning hours, AP reported.
Dubai Police said in a post on X, "Your safety comes first. If you hear an emergency alert while driving, continue driving calmly and do not stop or film. Follow official instructions to keep yourself and everyone safe."
Amid the Middle East conflict, Iran had launched drone and missile attacks on Dubai and the United Arab Emirates (UAE), mainly in retaliation for a wider conflict that began after US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets.
Sirens also sounded in Bahrain warning of incoming fire from Dubai, and black smoke billowed from an industrial area after authorities said debris from an interception had sparked a blaze, AP reported.
Thick black smoke rose over Dubai’s skyline early Friday after what authorities described as a fire in an industrial area of the city-state, AP reported.
Iran launched several attacks early Friday against Gulf Arab states, including dozens of drones targeting Saudi Arabia, after its new supreme leader warned countries about hosting American bases. In response, U.S. President Donald Trump threatened significant new retaliation. (AP)
US President Trump issues new threat about Iran: ‘Watch what happens to these deranged scumbags today’.
A missile alert sounded on mobile phones in Dubai on Friday morning as authorities said air defenses were targeting incoming Iranian fire.