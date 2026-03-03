Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE: Dubai financial market to resume trading on March 4

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE: Hundreds of passengers are still stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain as Israel and the United States continue to launch strikes against Iran and Tehran counterattacks by attacking the US bases in other Middle Eastern countries. According to AP, tens of thousands of people are stranded across the Middle East. Major airlines have canceled flights to and from the Middle east region and those who are stuck are forced to take shelters. Stay tuned for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, also came under attack from Iran on Saturday, March 1. The Palm was targeted; Burj Khalifa was also evacuated. Meanwhile, PM Modi had discussed with Sultan of Oman and Crown Prince of Kuwait about welfare and security of Indian community residing there. Stay tuned for updates on Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.