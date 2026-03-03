Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE: Dubai financial market to resume trading on March 4

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE: Hundreds of passengers are still stranded in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain as Israel and the United States continue to launch strikes against Iran and Tehran counterattacks by attacking the US bases in other Middle Eastern countries. According to AP, tens of thousands of people are stranded across the Middle East. Major airlines have canceled flights to and from the Middle east region and those who are stuck are forced to take shelters. Stay tuned for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain News LIVE.
The United Arab Emirates (UAE), home to Dubai and Abu Dhabi, also came under attack from Iran on Saturday, March 1. The Palm was targeted; Burj Khalifa was also evacuated. Meanwhile, PM Modi had discussed with Sultan of Oman and Crown Prince of Kuwait about welfare and security of Indian community residing there. Stay tuned for updates on Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Qatar, Kuwait and Bahrain.
IndiGo's Bhubaneswar to Dubai flight for Wednesday was cancelled due to the conflict in West Asia. Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) Director Prasanna Pradhan said on Tuesday that IndiGo’s flight to Dubai scheduled for Wednesday has been cancelled by the airline, with passengers notified in advance.
Three days after Iran launched strikes on multiple locations in Dubai, Reuters quoted a statement mentioning that Dubai financial market to resume trading on Wednesday, March 4.
The UAE Capital Market Authority said that trading and settlement activities on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX) and Dubai Financial Market (DFM) will resume on March 4.
Amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Middle East following military strikes involving the United States, Israel and Iran, thousands of travellers have been caught in a widespread aviation disruption.
The situation remains highly fluid, with major hubs such as Hamad International Airport in Doha and Dubai International (DXB) operating under tight restrictions.
As of March 3, 2026, the closure of airspace over Qatar, the UAE and Saudi Arabia has left an estimated 8,000 passengers stranded in Qatar alone, with tens of thousands more affected across the Gulf.
The US Embassy in Saudi Arabia on Tuesday issued a security alert warning of a potential imminent missile or drone attack over the eastern city of Dhahran, where there is a US consulate and the headquarters of Saudi state oil giant Aramco.
Over the last 48 hours, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to leaders of UAE, Israel, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Bahrain, Oman, Kuwait, and Qatar. PM Modi spoke to Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani. He condemned the attacks on Qatar and thanked Amir of Qatar for support and care of the Indian community in Qatar.