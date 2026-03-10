Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Kuwait News LIVE: UAE condemns strike on embassy in Iraqi Kurdistan

One of the embassies of the UAE was attacked on early Tuesday, hours after the Gulf nation on Monday decried being targeted unfairly in the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, triggered by joint US and Israeli strikes against Iran on 28 February.

Tuesday's attack took place in Iraqi Kurdistan's Erbil, with the consulate being damaged in a drone attack. There were no casualties.

Responding, UAE's foreign ministry said that the attack represented a "dangerous escalation and a threat to regional security and stability", adding that "targeting diplomatic missions and premises constitutes a flagrant violation of all international norms and laws".

However, the foreign ministry did not say where the drone had been launched from.

Tuesday attack comes after the UAE said it was being targeted "in a very unwarranted manner", despite not wishing to be drawn into the conflict and not partaking in attacks against Iran.

Australia sending missiles, aircraft to UAE

It also comes after Australia on Monday announced that it would be sending missiles and planes to the UAE --- a measure to help Gulf countries protect themselves.

"Our involvement is purely defensive," Albanese told reporters, explain that the move was "in defence of Australians who are in the region as well as in defence of our friends in the United Arab Emirates."

Albanese said Australia would deploy one of its Boeing-manufactured E-7A Wedgetail airborne early warning and control system aircraft for an initial four weeks to protect the airspace above the Gulf countries.

Advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles would be provided to the United Arab Emirates, following a phone call with President Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, he added.

War to end soon? What Trump said

The conflict in the Middle East has crossed the 10-day mark, but US President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that it could end soon.

“We are putting an end to all of this threat once and for all, and the result will be lower oil prices, oil and gas prices for American families,” Trump said.

Later in the day, he also described the US military campaign in Iran as temporary.

“We took a little excursion [to the Middle East] to get rid of some evil. And, I think you will see it is going to be a short-term excursion”, Trump said.

