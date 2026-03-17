Dubai News LIVE: UAE air defences engage Iranian drones and missiles; flight ops gradually resume

Dubai suffered some damage on Monday amid the ongoing war in the Middle East between US and Israel on side and Iran on the other.

Following a drone attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a fire was reported in the area. However, authorities said that civil defence crews were working to bring the fire under control.

The attack on Fujairah took place almost simultaneously with a drone strike on a fuel tank near the Dubai International Airport, forcing its closure.

Dubai airport gradually resumes operations

On Monday morning, following the strike, the Dubai International Airport announced a temporary suspension of operations and a diversion of flights to the Al Maktoum International Airport.

Hours later, authorities announced that flights were gradually resuming from the Dubai International Airport.

Later, on Monday night, authorities confirmed that the fuel tank fire near the airport had been extinguished.

Abu Dhabi oil field attacked, one killed in Al Bahyah

Separately, Abu Dhabi authorities on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday brought under control a fire that broke out at the Shah gas field following a drone attack.

Abu Dhabi authorities said that operations at the facility had been suspended, and while damage had been reported, there had been injuries.

Earlier on Monday, a Palestinian national was killed in the Al Bahyah area after a missile strike on a civilian vehicle.

As the conflict rages on in the Middle East, follow this space for LIVE updates.