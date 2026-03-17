Dubai News LIVE: UAE air defences engage Iranian drones and missiles; flight ops gradually resume

Dubai suffered some damage on Monday amid the ongoing war in the Middle East between US and Israel on side and Iran on the other.
Following a drone attack on the Fujairah Oil Industry Zone, a fire was reported in the area. However, authorities said that civil defence crews were working to bring the fire under control.
The attack on Fujairah took place almost simultaneously with a drone strike on a fuel tank near the Dubai International Airport, forcing its closure.
Dubai airport gradually resumes operations
On Monday morning, following the strike, the Dubai International Airport announced a temporary suspension of operations and a diversion of flights to the Al Maktoum International Airport.
Hours later, authorities announced that flights were gradually resuming from the Dubai International Airport.
Later, on Monday night, authorities confirmed that the fuel tank fire near the airport had been extinguished.
Abu Dhabi oil field attacked, one killed in Al Bahyah
Separately, Abu Dhabi authorities on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday brought under control a fire that broke out at the Shah gas field following a drone attack.
Abu Dhabi authorities said that operations at the facility had been suspended, and while damage had been reported, there had been injuries.
Earlier on Monday, a Palestinian national was killed in the Al Bahyah area after a missile strike on a civilian vehicle.
As the conflict rages on in the Middle East, follow this space for LIVE updates.
UAE's ministry of defence said early on Tuesday that the country's air defence system was engaging Iranian drones and missiles in its air space, and assured citizens that any loud sounds heard was because of air defence activity.
A fire that had broken out at the Shah gas field following a drone strike was brought under control on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday, authorities in Abu Dhabi said.
The UAE's defence ministry said that it had intercepted 1627 drones, 15 cruise missiles, and 304 ballistic missiles since the “onset of the blatant Iranian aggression”.
UAE intercepted 21 unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six ballistic missiles fired from Iran on Monday, the country's defence ministry said.