UAE News LIVE: Air defence system intercepts 15 missiles, 119 drones amid US-Israeli, Iran conflict

Dubai & Abu Dhabi News Today: Dubai International Airport, the world’s busiest airport for international travel, temporarily suspended operations on Saturday before partially resuming services after an air defence interception occurred in the area during attacks launched by Iran.

Dubai airport status

"We have partially resumed operations from today, 7 March, with some flights operating out of DXB and DWC," it said, referring to Dubai's main airport as well as the city's Dubai World Central - Al Maktoum International.

A witness told AFP that a loud explosion was heard over the airport, followed by a cloud of smoke rising in the sky Dubai Media Office stated "a minor incident resulting from the fall of debris after an interception", but rejected unspecified social media reports about the airport in a post on X.

The United Arab Emirates’s air defence systems intercepted and destroyed 15 ballistic missiles and 119 drones on Saturday during a fresh wave of attacks targeting the country, the UAE Ministry of Defence said, according to Gulf News.

According to the ministry, air defence units detected 16 ballistic missiles on March 7, successfully intercepting 15 of them, while one missile fell into the sea. Authorities also tracked 121 drones, of which 119 were shot down, while two crashed within the UAE’s territory.

