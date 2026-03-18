Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE News LIVE Updates: Blasts rock Dubai, US deploys bunker-buster bombs near Strait of Hormuz

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE News LIVE Updates: Multiple loud explosions were heard early Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to AFP, as Iran sustained its retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations.
Authorities noted that air defence systems were actively engaging incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, adding that the UAE has faced more than 2,000 Iranian drones and missiles since the conflict began, as reported by AFP.
The government’s Dubai Media Office said “the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations.”
The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) on Tuesday approved a set of measures to strengthen the stability of the country’s banking sector, as Gulf economies move to cushion the impact of the Iran crisis, as reported by Reuters.
Now in its third week with no clear end, the war has disrupted global energy markets and transportation as it spreads, with repeated attacks targeting Dubai and other Gulf nations. While regional banks have remained resilient so far, they are facing significant pressure, the report stated.
The UAE’s financial system "has demonstrated resilience during the current extraordinary circumstances affecting the global and regional markets without any material impact on the banking sector’s health and payment systems," the CBUAE board said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.
Israel’s military killed senior Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike, while Iranian state media confirmed that Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani was also killed during a meeting with Basij commanders in a combat tent. Both figures had played key roles in Iran’s crackdown on protests in January.
Gulf Arab countries came under renewed missile and drone attacks from Iran on Tuesday, with regional oil infrastructure among the targets. Israel also carried out fresh strikes in Iran and Lebanon. In Baghdad, officials reported that drones struck the U.S. Embassy compound, where an Associated Press journalist witnessed a large fire.
According to officials, the U.S.-Israeli war has resulted in at least 1,300 deaths in Iran, over 900 in Lebanon, and 12 in Israel. The U.S. military added that 13 American service members have been killed and around 200 injured.
Get Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE News LIVE Updates here on Mint!
Trump said "we no longer need" help reopening the Strait of Hormuz, after his request for allies to quickly send warships was snubbed.
"We have had such Military Success, we no longer 'need,' or desire, the NATO Countries' assistance -- WE NEVER DID!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. "WE DO NOT NEED THE HELP OF ANYONE!"
Iran and Russia have alleged a strike hit near the Bushehr nuclear power plant on the Persian Gulf on Tuesday, causing no release of atomic material or injury but again raising the specter of a radiological release in the war, as reported by AP.
The International Atomic Energy Agency said early Wednesday it received a report from Iran that its Bushehr nuclear power plant complex had been hit by a projectile.
The carefully worded statement from the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog represented the first word outside of either Iran or Russia about the incident Tuesday.
Dubai Media Office said in a post on X, "Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Fujairah Crown Prince in Dubai. The meeting discussed key national development priorities, efforts to enhance quality of life, and support for vital sectors in line with the UAE’s future goals."
The United Arab Emirates briefly closed its airspace on Tuesday in response to incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, a second straight day of aviation disruption after a drone caused a fire near Dubai airport on Monday, as reported by Reuters.
A drone and rocket attack targeted the US embassy in Baghdad, a security official said, as reported by AFP.
The security official said that "three drones and four rockets attacked the embassy, with at least one drone crashing inside it".
Qatar said it had intercepted a missile attack after an AFP journalist reported hearing several explosions in Doha. (AFP)
Falling debris from a missile intercept killed one person on Tuesday in the Emirati capital of Abu Dhabi and injured two medical staff in Kuwait, authorities said, as Iran pressed its attacks against Gulf countries. (AFP)
Authorities noted that air defence systems were actively engaging incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, adding that the UAE has faced more than 2,000 Iranian drones and missiles since the conflict began, as reported by AFP.
“Hours ago, U.S. forces successfully employed multiple 5,000-pound deep penetrator munitions on hardened Iranian missile sites along Iran’s coastline near the Strait of Hormuz. The Iranian anti-ship cruise missiles in these sites posed a risk to international shipping in the strait,”said CENTCOM in a post on X.
The U.N. health agency said Tuesday that the widening war is disrupting health care inside Iran and across the Mideast, with facilities forced to close, ambulances struggling to reach the wounded and attacks on health care increasing.
“These attacks are not isolated incidents, but part of an concerning pattern of violence against health care,” an agency statement said. “Injured people, displaced families, patients with chronic diseases, pregnant women and older people must be able to reach life-saving health services.”