Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE News LIVE Updates: Blasts rock Dubai, US deploys bunker-buster bombs near Strait of Hormuz

Dubai, Abu Dhabi, UAE News LIVE Updates: Multiple loud explosions were heard early Wednesday in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, according to AFP, as Iran sustained its retaliatory attacks on Gulf nations.

Authorities noted that air defence systems were actively engaging incoming missile and drone threats from Iran, adding that the UAE has faced more than 2,000 Iranian drones and missiles since the conflict began, as reported by AFP.

The government’s Dubai Media Office said “the sounds heard across parts of the city were the result of successful air defence interception operations.”

The Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates (CBUAE) on Tuesday approved a set of measures to strengthen the stability of the country’s banking sector, as Gulf economies move to cushion the impact of the Iran crisis, as reported by Reuters.

Now in its third week with no clear end, the war has disrupted global energy markets and transportation as it spreads, with repeated attacks targeting Dubai and other Gulf nations. While regional banks have remained resilient so far, they are facing significant pressure, the report stated.

The UAE’s financial system "has demonstrated resilience during the current extraordinary circumstances affecting the global and regional markets without any material impact on the banking sector’s health and payment systems," the CBUAE board said in a statement, as reported by Reuters.

Iran war: What’s latest?

Israel’s military killed senior Iranian security official Ali Larijani in an overnight strike, while Iranian state media confirmed that Gen. Gholam Reza Soleimani was also killed during a meeting with Basij commanders in a combat tent. Both figures had played key roles in Iran’s crackdown on protests in January.

Gulf Arab countries came under renewed missile and drone attacks from Iran on Tuesday, with regional oil infrastructure among the targets. Israel also carried out fresh strikes in Iran and Lebanon. In Baghdad, officials reported that drones struck the U.S. Embassy compound, where an Associated Press journalist witnessed a large fire.

According to officials, the U.S.-Israeli war has resulted in at least 1,300 deaths in Iran, over 900 in Lebanon, and 12 in Israel. The U.S. military added that 13 American service members have been killed and around 200 injured.

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