Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >World >Dubai Aerospace plans to expand portfolio to 450 jets in 2021
Middle East’s biggest plane-leasing firm, Dubai Aerospace Enterprise (Representative image).

Dubai Aerospace plans to expand portfolio to 450 jets in 2021

1 min read . 01:17 PM IST Bloomberg

  • Profit for the nine months ended 30 Sept declined by more than a third to $167.3 million compared with the same period last year

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, the Middle East’s biggest plane-leasing firm, plans to expand its portfolio to 450 planes next year even after the coronavirus pandemic weighed down on the company’s profit.

Dubai Aerospace Enterprise, the Middle East’s biggest plane-leasing firm, plans to expand its portfolio to 450 planes next year even after the coronavirus pandemic weighed down on the company’s profit.

“If we do our job correctly in 2021," 450 is the minimum fleet size that DAE is targeting, Chief Executive Officer Firoz Tarapore said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The state-owned company currently has 381 planes, and it has already committed to adding 31 jets valued at $1.1 billion.

“If we do our job correctly in 2021," 450 is the minimum fleet size that DAE is targeting, Chief Executive Officer Firoz Tarapore said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. The state-owned company currently has 381 planes, and it has already committed to adding 31 jets valued at $1.1 billion.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The lessor could tap debt markets if conditions were favorable, Tarapore said, adding that its liquidity is “super strong" and can fund the expansion.

Profit for the nine months ended Sept. 30 declined by more than a third to $167.3 million compared with the same period last year.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.