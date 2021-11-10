Dubai Air Show to witness heavy Indian presence from Nov 14-18. Details here

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has sent an aircraft contingent, including its Sarang and Suryakiran aerobatics team, to participate in the Dubai Air Show scheduled for later this month. The event will be held from November 14 to November 18 at the Al Maktoum International Airport in Dubai.

The IAF has been invited by the UAE government to perform along with some of the best aerobatics and display teams in the world, including the Saudi Hawks, Russian Knights, and the UAE's Al Fursan, a government official told PTI.

The Indian contingent inducted at the Dubai Air Show on November 9 includes five Dhruvs, the advanced light helicopters (ALH) of the Sarang Team, 10 BAE Hawk 132 aircraft of the Suryakiran Team, and three LCA Tejas aircraft, the official said.

The induction was supported by the IAF's C-17 Globemaster IIIs and C-130J Super Hercules, the official further added.

On arrival, the IAF contingent was received with a warm welcome by Major General Staff Pilot Ishaq Saleh Mohammed al-Balushi of the UAE Armed Forces and other officers of the UAE Air Force, they noted.

The IAF teams are now preparing for the opening ceremony on November 14, they said.

While the Sarang Team has previously participated in the Al Ain Grand Prix in UAE in 2005, Suryakirans and the Tejas will be showing off their swashbuckling aerial maneuvers for the first time in the gulf nation, the official added.

