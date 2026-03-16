Dubai Airport Closure LIVE: Emirates, Air India cancel flights; alert issued after Iranian drone attack

Dubai Abu Dhabi LIVE: After a massive fire broke out at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the wee hours on Monday, the airport authorities announced the diversion of some flights to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).
Flight operations were temporarily suspended after a drone struck a fuel tank in the vicinity amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East. Civil defence teams promptly rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. According to Dubai authorities, no injuries were reported in the incident.
"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far," the Dubai Media Office said.
The latest strike comes a day after Iran accused the US of using ports, docks and hideouts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tehran called for the evacuation of three major ports in the UAE before targeting a neighbouring country’s non-US assets.
Several airlines, including Emirates and Air India cancelled flights after the incident. Track all updates related to Dubai airport operations here
Emirates in a post on X said, “All flights to and from Dubai have been temporarily suspended. Please do not go to the airport. Emirates will share updates when available. We would like to thank our customers for their understanding and patience. The safety of our passengers and crew is our highest priority and will not be compromised.”
Following the drone attack, some flights were diverted to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) from Dubai International Airport (DXB).
A temporary closure of Dubai Airport was announced at 6:59 AM. “Dubai Civil Aviation Authority announces the temporary suspension of flights at Dubai International Airport as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of all passengers and staff. Travellers are advised to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates regarding their flights. Further updates will be announced through official channels as soon as they become available,” the Dubai Media Office said.
Air India cancelled flights to Dubai airport after drone attack caused plumes of smoke to cover the vicinity. In a post on X it said, “Dubai International Airport has temporarily suspended all flight operations to and from the airport. As a result, Air India and Air India Express flights to and from Dubai have been cancelled for the day.”
Dubai Media Office in a post on X said, “Dubai Civil Defence teams have successfully contained the fire resulting from impact to one of the fuel tanks in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport. No injuries have been reported.”