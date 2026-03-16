Dubai Airport Closure LIVE: Emirates, Air India cancel flights; alert issued after Iranian drone attack

Dubai Abu Dhabi LIVE: After a massive fire broke out at Dubai International Airport (DXB) in the wee hours on Monday, the airport authorities announced the diversion of some flights to Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC).

Flight operations were temporarily suspended after a drone struck a fuel tank in the vicinity amid the ongoing US-Israel-Iran war in the Middle East. Civil defence teams promptly rushed to the spot to contain the blaze. According to Dubai authorities, no injuries were reported in the incident.

"A drone incident in the vicinity of Dubai International Airport (DXB) affected one of the fuel tanks. Dubai Civil Defence teams are currently working to bring the fire under control. No injuries have been reported so far," the Dubai Media Office said.

The latest strike comes a day after Iran accused the US of using ports, docks and hideouts in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Tehran called for the evacuation of three major ports in the UAE before targeting a neighbouring country’s non-US assets.

Several airlines, including Emirates and Air India cancelled flights after the incident. Track all updates related to Dubai airport operations here