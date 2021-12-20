"Following the opening of the final phase... (the) airport is 100 percent operational with all terminals, concourses, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets now open," said a statement carried by the UAE's official WAM news agency.
Travel via Dubai increases at the end the year, with foreigners -- who make up the majority of the emirate's population -- heading home for the holidays, while visitors come to celebrate the New Year.
Last year, Dubai International Airport reported a 70% drop in traffic, from more than 86 million travellers in 2019 to 25.9 million in 2020.
In the first half of this year, 10.6 million people passed through the airport, a 41 percent drop from pre-pandemic figures.
Tourism is an economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed 16.7 million visitors in 2019.
The UAE—made up of seven emirates including Dubai — has pushed a comprehensive vaccination campaign for its nearly 10 million population.