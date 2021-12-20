Dubai airport fully operational for first time since pandemic

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
"Following the opening of the final phase... (the) airport is 100 percent operational with all terminals, concourses, lounges, restaurants, and retail outlets now open," said a statement carried by the UAE's official WAM news agency.
Travel via Dubai increases at the end the year, with foreigners -- who make up the majority of the emirate's population -- heading home for the holidays, while visitors come to celebrate the New Year.
Last year, Dubai International Airport reported a 70% drop in traffic, from more than 86 million travellers in 2019 to 25.9 million in 2020.
In the first half of this year, 10.6 million people passed through the airport, a 41 percent drop from pre-pandemic figures.
Tourism is an economic mainstay of Dubai, which welcomed 16.7 million visitors in 2019.
The UAE—made up of seven emirates including Dubai — has pushed a comprehensive vaccination campaign for its nearly 10 million population.