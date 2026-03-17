Dubai airport suspends landing permissions for flights till further notice, says IndiGo amid US-Israel, Iran conflict

Dubai International airport on Monday suspended landing permissions for flights operating into DXB until further notice, IndiGo said in its travel update on X amid the US-Israel, Iran conflict.

This comes after Missile and drone strikes hit several parts of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) earlier today, disrupting flight operations at Dubai airport, sparking a blaze at a key oil facility. A Palestinian civilian was killed on the outskirts of Abu Dhabi after a missile struck a car, the UAE’s state media office said.

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IndiGo stated, “Customers travelling to/from Dubai are requested to check their flight status at http://bit.ly/31paVKQ for real-time updates before leaving for the airport. We are also sending notifications to keep customers informed of the latest updates. We continue to monitor the developments closely and appreciate our customers’ patience and understanding during this challenging time.”

During the course of the conflict, Iran has repeatedly targeted locations in the UAE, affecting commercial aviation and striking energy infrastructure on both sides of the Strait of Hormuz. The attacks have intensified economic strain on the oil-rich nation, which has long served as a major global hub for business and travel.

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Authorities also mentioned that the typically quiet northern emirate of Umm Al Quwain was struck by a drone that damaged an unspecified structure, although no casualties were reported.

The series of strikes followed remarks by Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi a day earlier, in which he alleged that US military bases in the Middle East had been used to carry out air raids and that missiles were launched from the UAE targeting Kharg Island. Officials in the UAE have rejected the accusation.

Adnoc oil loading reportedly halted at UAE's Fujairah In the eastern emirate of Fujairah, a drone strike on oil infrastructure triggered a fire, just days after smoke billowing from a major Emirati energy facility in the area.

Also Read | Dubai Stocks Fall Into Bear Market as Iran War Enters Third Week

Following repeated attacks on the installation, the UAE’s state-owned oil company Adnoc has suspended the loading of crude into storage tanks at its Fujairah site, according to an AFP source familiar with the operations.

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"Adnoc oil loading at Fujairah is suspended," AFP cited the source as saying.

Also Read | Will Indians continue to invest in Dubai realty?

Meanwhile, since the conflict began, the UAE has reported a total of seven fatalities, including five civilians and two members of the armed forces who lost their lives in a helicopter crash attributed to a technical fault.

Earlier, Dubai Airports said flight operations were gradually returning to normal at what is typically the world’s busiest international aviation hub, following a nearby fuel tank blaze caused by a "drone-related incident". Officials said the fire had been brought under control and confirmed that no injuries were reported.

(With inputs from AFP)

About the Author Garvit Bhirani Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news s...Read More ✕ Garvit Bhirani



With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.



Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.



He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.



He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.



He can be reached on Garvit Bhirani is a journalist based in Gurugram. He is a Deputy Chief Content Producer at LiveMint, where he covers national and international news stories, focusing on accuracy and compelling storytelling for readers.With a total of six years of experience in journalism, he has previously worked with Vaco Binary Semantics for Google, taking on the role of news curation lead, and reported from the field on health, education, and agriculture stories for 101reporters and News9. He has also served as a content editor for entertainment and news media organisations.Garvit holds bachelor’s and master’s degrees in journalism and mass communication from Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University and Gurugram University, respectively. During college days, he joined India’s only non-profit student journalism network, where he anchored daily news updates and produced his own weekly show called ‘Data Fix’.He was selected for the YES Foundation Media for Social Change Fellowship in Delhi, the Talking Data to the Fourth Pillar residential workshop, and the VOICE Fellowship in Pune.He holds certificates in COVID-19-verification reporting, data journalism, food & agriculture, tech policy, media literacy and countering misinformation, and tackling election disinformation courses from Thomson Foundation, IndiaSpend, The Dialogue, US Mission in India, and AFP.He can be reached on LinkedIn or on @garvitbhirani on X