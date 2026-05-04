Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths says operations scaling up as UAE airspace fully restored

Dubai Airports has begun scaling up operations across Dubai International Airport (DXB) and Al Maktoum International Airport (DWC) following the full restoration of UAE airspace, with Chief Executive Paul Griffiths saying flight movements are being increased in line with available regional routing capacity.

In a LinkedIn post, Griffiths said maintaining stability across Dubai’s airports over the past two months had required “constant adaptation” amid significant constraints on regional airspace, adding that the priority had been to keep global travel moving safely and consistently despite operational disruptions.

“Now that UAE airspace is fully restored, we are scaling up operations and increasing flight movements in line with available regional routing capacity,” he said.

Griffiths noted that the recovery phase is being managed carefully, with airport operations adjusting schedules, capacity, and passenger flows in real time as conditions evolve. He highlighted the complexity of operating in a disrupted aviation corridor, where coordination among multiple stakeholders is required to maintain continuity of global connectivity.

According to the CEO, a significant portion of international transfer traffic flows through the Middle East, with Dubai playing a central role in supporting hub connectivity. He said DXB alone handles about 22.4 million annual passenger journeys linked to transfer traffic, accounting for roughly one-third of such movements across airport hubs in the region.

Despite operational challenges, Griffiths said Dubai Airports has maintained strong throughput levels. Since late February, DXB and DWC have collectively supported more than 6 million passengers, over 32,000 aircraft movements, and in excess of 213,000 tonnes of essential cargo.

He credited the performance to close coordination across the “oneDXB” ecosystem, including airline partners, service providers, aviation control authorities, and commercial stakeholders. This integrated approach, he said, has been critical in sustaining operations under pressure.

“What this challenging period has demonstrated is the importance of agility and collaboration at scale,” Griffiths said, adding that operational continuity depends not only on infrastructure but also on disciplined execution, clear communication, and system-wide responsiveness.

He further emphasised that Dubai’s status as a global aviation hub is closely linked to the strength of the international transfer market, which has shown resilience despite recent disruptions.

“Demand for travel through Dubai remains strong,” he said, adding that DXB is well-positioned to progressively increase capacity while supporting airlines and passengers through an ongoing adjustment phase.

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The comments come as Dubai Airports continues to recalibrate its operations following temporary airspace constraints in the region, with gradual restoration of flight schedules underway in coordination with airlines and aviation authorities.