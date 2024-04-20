Dubai Airports on Saturday urged the passengers departing from Dubai International (DXB) not to come to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed amid floods and recommended arriving at the terminal only three hours before their scheduled departure

Dubai Airports, the second-busiest airport across the globe, on Saturday urged the passengers departing from Dubai International (DXB) not to come to the airport unless their flight has been confirmed amid floods and recommended arriving at the terminal only three hours before their scheduled departure. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Issuing an alert on microblogging platform X (formerly known as Twitter), Dubai International urged passengers departing from the airport against arriving too early to avoid further overcrowding.

“⚠️IMPORTANT ALERT: For guests departing from @DXB, we advise you to get to your terminal 3 hours before your departure time. Please do NOT arrive too early as this leads to further overcrowding at the airport," the DXB said. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The move aims to support operations recovering from the recent floods in the city. Earlier this week, heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates and caused a flood-like situation in the UAE.

The move aims to support operations recovering from the recent floods in the city. Earlier this week, heavy rains lashed the United Arab Emirates and caused a flood-like situation in the UAE.

It is important to note that Dubai International Airport has temporarily limited the number of inbound flights due to unprecedented weather conditions.

Separately, Air India on Friday announced the cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to operational disruptions amid incessant rainfall. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The airline said those customers who booked the flights with valid tickets for travel till April 21 will be given a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation.

"We regret to inform cancellation of its flights to and from Dubai due to continued operational disruptions at Dubai Airport. We are doing our best to get affected customers on their way by re-accommodating them on flights as soon as operations resume. Customers booked on our flights with valid tickets for travel till 21st April 2024 will be offered a one-time waiver on rescheduling and full refunds for cancellation," Air India posted on social media platform X.

"For more information, please call our 24/7 Contact Centre at 011-69329333 / 011-69329999 or visit our website https://airindia.com" it added.

